Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,726 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,485. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a market cap of $206.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

