Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.49. 43,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,596. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

