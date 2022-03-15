Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $152.86. 123,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $152.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.