Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,550,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,719,000 after acquiring an additional 156,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,540,000 after acquiring an additional 511,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

IWX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,437. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

