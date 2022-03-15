Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

