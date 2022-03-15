Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

CAG stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 278,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,207. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 873,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 138.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

