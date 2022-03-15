Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $108,289.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,144.82 or 0.99852654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00247883 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011345 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00126162 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00261707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00032945 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,722,818 coins and its circulating supply is 11,878,073 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

