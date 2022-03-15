Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Confluent traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.37. 48,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,411,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Get Confluent alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $6,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,692 shares of company stock worth $38,074,789 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Confluent by 1,727.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $98,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $36,452,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.