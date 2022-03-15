ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.54 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $10.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $56.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.44 billion to $65.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.14 billion to $59.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,478,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

