Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

