Contrasting LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63% Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LiveRamp and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 5.21 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -66.35 Greenidge Generation $20.11 million 4.20 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Greenidge Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveRamp and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 518.13%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats LiveRamp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

