Contrasting Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Bridge Investment Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group 41.64% 21.76% 11.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Bridge Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.03 million 4.18 -$4.74 million N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.35 $23.23 million N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

