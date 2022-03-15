Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $15.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 12,561 shares changing hands.
VLRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
