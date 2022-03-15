Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Copart reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after buying an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.10. Copart has a 12-month low of $104.08 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

