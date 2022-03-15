Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Trading Up 2,900%

Shares of Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Rating) were up 2,900% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 84,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 281,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00.
About Coro Mining (TSE:COP)
Further Reading
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Coro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.