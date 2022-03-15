Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,590,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 31.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.