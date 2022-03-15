CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 68,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,783. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.