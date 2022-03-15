CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.
NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 68,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,783. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CoStar Group (Get Rating)
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.