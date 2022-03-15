Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $189-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.13 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Coupa Software to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.59.

Coupa Software stock traded down $18.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.56. 542,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $286.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $184.30.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

