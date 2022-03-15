Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Pfizer by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 147,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 68,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 774,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,400,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $291.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

