Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 14,328 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDN remained flat at $$25.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,254. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.