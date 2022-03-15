Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $380.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

