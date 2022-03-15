Courier Capital LLC Takes $216,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.