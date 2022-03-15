Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $194.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.82.

ASND opened at $102.64 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $138.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

