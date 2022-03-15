Credit Suisse Group Cuts Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,100.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 883.00 to 835.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $841.33.

CABGY opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

