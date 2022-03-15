Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.07) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.33) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 419.78 ($5.46).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 295.80 ($3.85) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 353.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £759.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($13,576.07). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($120,156.05). In the last three months, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

