Cricut (CRCT) & The Competition Critical Survey

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cricut to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cricut and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $1.31 billion $140.47 million 16.25 Cricut Competitors $2.90 billion $444.15 million 21.33

Cricut’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cricut. Cricut is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cricut and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 3 0 0 1.60 Cricut Competitors 308 1078 1615 39 2.46

Cricut currently has a consensus target price of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 65.38%. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 62.12%. Given Cricut’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cricut is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 10.75% 22.66% 14.78% Cricut Competitors -4.65% 0.46% 3.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cricut peers beat Cricut on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

