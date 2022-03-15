Critical Comparison: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) vs. Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brooks Automation and Manitex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brooks Automation currently has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.72%. Manitex International has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Manitex International.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58% Manitex International -2.16% 0.36% 0.14%

Volatility and Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brooks Automation and Manitex International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 11.13 $110.75 million $1.72 44.36 Manitex International $211.54 million 0.72 -$4.57 million ($0.23) -33.04

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Manitex International. Manitex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Manitex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data managemen

About Manitex International (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

