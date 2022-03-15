Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 6.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.22. 151,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 253,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$249.39 million and a PE ratio of -93.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37.

Critical Elements Lithium ( CVE:CRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

