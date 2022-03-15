Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$19.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$18.19 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.50 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

