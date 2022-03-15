Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,010 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 74,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.