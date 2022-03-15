Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,216 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPW stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.