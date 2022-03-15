Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $302,000 in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Financial Institutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Financial Institutions by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $527.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

