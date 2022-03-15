Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

NYSE PAG opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

