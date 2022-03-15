Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Navient by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Navient by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.74. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

