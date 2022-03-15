Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Crown Crafts has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,962 shares of company stock valued at $414,450. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crown Crafts stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Crown Crafts as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

