Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Up 57.6% in February

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 264.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CULP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,882. Culp has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $96.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CULP. StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

