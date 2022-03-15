CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 293,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.