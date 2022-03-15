CX Institutional Has $204,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in T-Mobile US by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

