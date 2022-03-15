CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.