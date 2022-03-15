Cyclone Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53,004.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $53,004.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $110.28 or 0.00284832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006954 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00096727 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

