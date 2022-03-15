Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

