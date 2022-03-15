Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,184 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

