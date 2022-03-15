Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.75.

