Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.39. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,576 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Dana by 16.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.