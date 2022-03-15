DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 28.4% in February

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 511,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DTEA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,159. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.20.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.