Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. American Express accounts for approximately 1.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after buying an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

AXP traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $175.01. 214,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,370. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average is $172.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

