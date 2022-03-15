Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up approximately 1.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE:U traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. 102,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.