Deeper Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.95 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $110.92 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.85 or 0.06562361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,033.94 or 1.00144386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00041040 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

