Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.96. 27,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,312. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.06 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.