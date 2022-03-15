Defined Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 854,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TEL stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.99. 134,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,612. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

